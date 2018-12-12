Diana Emerson | Junior Achievement

Diana Emerson has joined Junior Achievement as regional director of Howard, Frederick and Anne Arundel counties.

In her new role, Emerson will oversee the implementation and daily operation of JA programs that reach 19,000 students in the three counties. She will continue the Junior Achievement tradition by fostering relationships with school systems, volunteers, and businesses to ensure program quality.

Emerson has extensive experience working with nonprofits, most recently as volunteer services manager for Anne Arundel Medical Center. She has also served as a volunteer resource manager for Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, volunteer recruitment representative for the American Red Cross, and in similar roles at several community and statewide groups in Maryland, including the Strong City Baltimore and Hopeworks in Howard County, where she personally trained more than 100 volunteers in two years.

Her professional and personal volunteer efforts have earned her the Governor’s Award of Service, the United Way Emerging Leaders Philanthropic 5 Award and The Daily Record’s VIP Award.

Emerson graduated from Towson University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication and political science. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and international relations from the University of Maryland.