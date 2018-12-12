Eric Tucker and Richard Schreibstein | Offit Kurman

Eric Tucker and Richard Schreibstein have joined Offit Kurman as principals.

Tucker has significant experience representing hotel developers and operators in all aspects of the hospitality industry. He has represented clients in the purchase and sale of hotel properties, as well as the negotiation and closing of construction loans for the development of new hospitality properties. He also represents several large regional franchisees of a national fitness chain, handling both their commercial lease transactions and the purchase and sale of franchise locations.

Schreibstein concentrates his practice in the areas of real estate transactions, hotel acquisitions, estate planning, and commercial transactions. He represents clients in a wide variety of businesses, including the hospitality industry, the health and fitness industry and the automobile industry.

He is recognized by Martindale-Hubbell as an AV rated attorney and has been active in the Howard County Jewish community for years. He has served on the Board and as president of the Jewish Federation of Howard County.