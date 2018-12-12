Group raises money, hope with Greater Baltimore Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Close to 2,000 walkers braved chilly weather Nov. 10 at Canton Waterfront Park to participate in The Greater Baltimore Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The participants walked the 3-mile and 1.5-mile courses to help raise money for the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk was the last of six walks held throughout the Baltimore region and has helped raise nearly $381,000 of its target of $427,000. Proceeds raised will help support the more than 110,000 Maryland families who have a member living with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

A number of the walkers were also caregivers to those stricken with the disease. There are 16 million Americans that provide unpaid care for the 5.7 million people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the U.S. Caregivers provide 18.4 billion hours of care valued at more than $232 billion.

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Month and National Family Caregiver’s Month.

