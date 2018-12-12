Quantcast

Hogan makes ex-Anne Arundel County Executive Schuh new leader on opioids

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan today announced a reshuffling of the top leadership in the state's campaign against opioid abuse, picking former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh to be executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center. Schuh replaces Clay Stamp, who will return to Talbot County as the assistant county manager and emergency services director. Schuh, a Republican, ...

