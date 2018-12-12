Quantcast

Hogan names judges to circuit, district courts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday named a longtime solo practitioner and career-long prosecutor to circuit court judgeships in Baltimore and St. Mary’s counties, respectively. The governor also selected an administrative law judge and an assistant Maryland attorney general to district court judgeships in Harford and Anne Arundel counties. Incoming Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Martin ...

