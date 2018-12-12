Jaime LePage | Md. Proton Treatment Center

Jaime LePage was named senior operations manager at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center.

She will be responsible for the center’s patient experience, working closely with the entire MPTC team to deliver superior and personalized service to each patient. With more than 16 years of experience as a radiation therapist, LePage has focused her career on assisting patients being treated for cancer. She will coordinate treatment for more than 85 patients per day at the center.

LePage began her career as a staff radiation therapist for the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2002. She quickly took on the role of senior radiation therapist and became assistant chief therapist in 2010. When MPTC opened in 2015, LePage joined as chief therapist where she built a team of more than two dozen radiation therapists and radiation therapy assistants.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in radiologic science from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.