Jeff Breslin | Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore appointed Jeff Breslin as its new president and chief executive officer.

Breslin will lead the entire operation of the nonprofit organization after serving as its interim chair of the board of directors.

A seasoned professional with close to 15 years of youth development, nonprofit and corporate philanthropy experience, Breslin comes to BGCMB after serving as senior manager for global philanthropy at Under Armour where he led the strategic direction and execution of all youth-focused philanthropic investments made by Under Armour and the Under Armour Foundation. In addition to the organization’s global and national initiatives, Breslin supported local Baltimore projects including UA House at Fayette, a multi-million dollar renovation of an east Baltimore community center, the development of a multi-year initiative to invest in Baltimore City Public Schools, leadership on the Brand’s efforts to support more than 20 youth serving nonprofit organizations in Baltimore through the Baltimore Summer Funding Collaborative.

Prior to joining Under Armour, Breslin spent 10 years working with and supporting Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country in his role with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. In addition to his professional career, Breslin is an active board member for the Maryland Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and was a committee member of Baltimore City Public Schools’ City Schools CEO Enrollment Task Force.

Breslin holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management with minors in business administration and public relations from York College of Pennsylvania. He also has a Nonprofit Executive Leadership Certificate from Indiana University, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and Sport Impact Leadership Certificate from Johns Hopkins University, Advanced Academic Programs.