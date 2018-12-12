Joanne Scott | Integrace Copper Ridge

Joanne Scott has joined Integrace Copper Ridge as a human resources business partner.

In this role, she will be responsible for providing strategic HR consultation to all members of the community and ensuring all initiatives align with Copper Ridge’s mission and vision.

Scott is an accomplished human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience in planning, directing and coordinating H.R. initiatives that align with business strategy. She joins Integrace Copper Ridge from Prometric, where she led HR efforts for the past 10 years and had served as director of human resources since 2016. Previously, she also held HR manager and director titles for FirstPay Inc., Earth Networks and ACS Inc.