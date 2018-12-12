Quantcast

University of Maryland to clean dorms to combat adenovirus

By: Associated Press December 12, 2018

The University of Maryland, College Park, says its dorms will be thoroughly disinfected to fight an adenovirus outbreak that has killed one student and sickened at least 30 people.

