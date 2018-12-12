Quantcast

Nick DePriest-Bishop | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2018

depriest-bishop-continental-realty-corpNick DePriest-Bishop was promoted to project engineer in the construction department with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

DePriest-Bishop, who joined the company in 2013, previously worked as a service coordinator.

DePriest-Bishop’s expanded responsibilities will focus on the execution of the upcoming interior and exterior renovation program for Kenilworth at Perring Park, Falls Village, Padonia Village, The Crossings at White Marsh and Hazelwood Apartments. His primary duties will entail assisting with the long-term staging and coordination of the improvement project including managing the schedules of third-party construction teams and vendors as well as overseeing their activities.

