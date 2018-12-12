Nishika Green | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage named Nishika Green assistant manager of the company’s Towson office, where she will support 45 independent sales associates.

With more than 18 years of real estate experience, Green brings a strong background in real estate management and training to her new position. She previously worked as a liaison between the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors and the city of Baltimore to help manage the sale of mor more than 5,000 city-owned properties with the help of local Realtors. Before taking this role as assistant manager, Green served as managing broker in South Florida and served on the Professional Standards Grievance and Outreach Committees for the Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale.