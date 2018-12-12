Quantcast

Primal Palate says consumers won’t mix up Old Bay and New Bae

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2018

Primal Palate, creator of the New Bae seasoning that has prompted Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. to sue for trademark infringement, says its product is a “nod” to Old Bay but is unlikely to confuse consumers.

