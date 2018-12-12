Quantcast

4 journalists and a Maryland newspaper are Time’s Person of the Year

By: Associated Press David Bauder December 12, 2018

Time magazine on Tuesday recognized journalists, including the slain Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, as its 2018 Person of the Year in what it said was an effort to emphasize the importance of reporters' work in an increasingly hostile world.

