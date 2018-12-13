A tutoring program that educates the teacher

As the year comes to an end, it is interesting to think about what types of things we want to do in the coming year. Often New Year’s resolutions involve self-improvement and a commitment to do something better or different in the year to come. This column often highlights commitments that can be done by a busy lawyer who has an unpredictable schedule, but in the spirit of setting priorities for the new year I want to talk about an opportunity that requires a commitment I made when I was a judicial law clerk. I think it’s a wonderful experience for young and experienced lawyers alike.

After law school, I became a tutor for the Goucher Prison Education Partnership (GPEP). The program offers men and women incarcerated in Maryland prisons the opportunity to take college courses and obtain a college degree. The program currently enrolls 130 students and offers standard courses in writing and math. It also offers courses in a variety of subjects related to a liberal arts education that vary, based on the professors available that semester. The courses are as rigorous as those taught at Goucher College and are often taught by Goucher professors. However, the program is looking for adjunct professors who could potentially volunteer their time!

I tutored at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Jessup (MCIJ) for a full year. I drove down to MCIJ every Monday and sat with various students and helped with research assignments, writing workshops and desperately tried to help with math (though, admittedly, I was not much help in that area). The students taught me more than I taught them — as is often the case when you are in a tutoring or teaching role.

At the time, there was a course being offered on politics and I learned new perspectives on power and rebellion, on game theory, and various other subjects. As is also often the case in a tutoring role, we talked about things other than classes — such as how to fix my car, why my then-boyfriend (now husband) hadn’t proposed, and so much more. One of the students I had the opportunity to work with went on to finish his classes at Goucher College upon his release, and he earned a degree. Many others are still working toward that goal.

Of course you are a busy lawyer, but maybe you have the schedule to offer one day a week for a few months next year to help individuals in prison obtain a college degree. Maybe as you are reflecting on what can make your life experience richer in 2019, you can think about taking the time to volunteer in prison. It is a wonderful opportunity to educate yourself while helping with the education of someone else.