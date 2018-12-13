Quantcast

Baltimore Urban League introduces first woman CEO, touts maglev

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 13, 2018

Tiffany W. Majors, the new president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Urban League, views ensuring black and other minority residents in the region access to careers as central to the organization's mission. Majors, the first woman to lead the Urban League's local chapter, made her first public appearance in her new role at the Northeast ...

