Quantcast

BBB of Greater Md. study details free trial scams

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2018

An in-depth investigative study released Wednesday by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland shows a number of free trial offers are often not free, and worse, are scams using fake endorsements from celebrities and fine print stipulations to charge customers. The study – “Subscription Traps and Deceptive Free Trials Scam Millions with Misleading Ads and Fake ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo