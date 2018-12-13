Quantcast

Baltimore Co. jury awards $20M to company for NDA breach

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 13, 2018

A Baltimore County jury returned a $20 million verdict Wednesday against Beretta USA for breaching a nondisclosure agreement with a local aerospace manufacturing company. The lawsuit alleged Beretta, a firearms manufacturing company, misappropriated work done by Adcor Defense Inc. to develop an improved AR-15 rifle. The $20 million verdict is all compensatory damages for the research and development ...

