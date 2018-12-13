Quantcast

Cybersecurity protection a top priority for hospitals, health care companies

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 13, 2018

As cyberattacks become more common, health care entities such as hospitals and insurance companies need to prepare for the inevitability that they will experience a breach or some other attack on their systems. Doctors, hospitals and insurance carriers are entrusted to hold some of the most sensitive data people have, and hospitals can be a frequent ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo