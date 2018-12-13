Quantcast

How lawyers can help businesses before — and after — disasters strike

By: Anamika Roy And Thomas A. Barstow December 13, 2018

  When disaster strikes businesses -- be it physical damage from a storm or hackers stealing proprietary information -- one of their first calls is likely to their lawyer. Whether it’s preparing for a natural disaster or for a data breach, attorneys say having good policies in place and knowing what to protect is key. Attorneys who ...

