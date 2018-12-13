Quantcast

Adenovirus cases at University of Maryland up to 35

By: Associated Press December 13, 2018

At least 35 cases of adenovirus have been reported at University of Maryland, College Park, attended by an 18-year-old who died of complications from the respiratory infection last month.

