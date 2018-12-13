Quantcast

United Way of Central Md., WCC share $15K in grant funding

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2018

United Way of Central Maryland and Warrior Canine Connection each accepted grant funds totaling $15,000 Thursday to support each group’s work with the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court (VTC). VTC, founded by Baltimore City District Court Judge Halee Weinstein in 2015, is a court supervised, comprehensive and voluntary treatment-based program for veterans charged with misdemeanor and ...

