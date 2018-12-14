Quantcast

Cambria Hotels opens 40th property in Hanover

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018

The Cambria Hotels brand, franchised by Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. opened the 122-room Cambria Hotel Arundel Mills-BWI Airport Friday, the upscale chain’s 40th hotel property and the fourth in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. The Arundel Mills-BWI hotel joins other hotels in College Park, Rockville and downtown Washington. Four additional Cambria hotels are scheduled to open soon in Baltimore, ...

