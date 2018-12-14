Quantcast

Clothes Mentor awards new franchise in Waldorf

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based women’s resale clothing franchise Clothes Mentor, a division of NTY Franchise Company, will open its 148th location in Waldorf, company officials announced Friday. The franchise was awarded to owners Beth Teas and Gwen Conger, who has a 32-year career serving the U.S. Army, Navy and State Department. She moved to purchase a Clothes Mentor ...

