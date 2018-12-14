Doreen Bolger

Retired Director Baltimore Museum of Art

Doreen Bolger retired in 2015 as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, but the impact of her 17-year tenure transformed the museum and will be felt for years to come. Bolger said she and her staff made many big changes, including:

• Emphasizing its art collections: The museum has about 95,000 works of art in its collections, and Bolger said the artworks needed to be the foundation of all they did, so they were reinstalled in renovated gallery spaces.

• Free admission: The 2006 decision made the permanent collections accessible to more people.

• Building infrastructure: About 60 percent of the public spaces were closed for several years for renovations, including the creation of educational spaces.

• A successful capital and endowment campaign: The museum staff raised $77 million, which at the time was the largest art-related campaign in the city’s history.

Bolger has drawn praise from many art professionals, including Christine Anagnos, executive director of the Association of Art Museum Directors, who said the following when Bolger retired: “Doreen has transformed the Baltimore Museum of Art into one of the most dynamic and innovative cultural institutions in our country.”

Since retiring, Bolger said she maintains her connection to the arts by trying to do something stimulating intellectually or something that gives back to the community every day. She is a trustee with the Charles Street Development Corp., which supports organizations and businesses in the city; the Creative Alliance, East Baltimore’s anchor arts organization; and Maryland Citizens for the Arts, which advocates for state funding for the arts.

“I want always to remain in close touch with the city’s amazing creative community,” she said.

When young people ask for her advice, she urges them to choose their college or university and major based on their passionate interests and values. “If art is your passion, go for it,” she said. “Understand that you may earn less than business majors, but you may be happier and more fulfilled.”

What is the best piece of advice you ever received and from whom? When I was a little girl, probably 4 or 5 years old, so in the early 1950s, my father picked me up and placed me standing on a table. I felt as though I was enshrined on a pedestal! He looked me in the eye and said: “You are different than the other little girls. You are destined for great things. You must believe in yourself!” He and my mother always believed in me and their conviction gave me the work ethic and confidence to keep on pushing myself, whatever the obstacles.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Icon Honors awards