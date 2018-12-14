Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Expansion of I270, Capital Beltway, returns to Board of Public Works

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 14, 2018

A contract to expand two major highways using toll lanes will come before the Board of Public Works Wednesday, seven months after it was withdrawn because of the appearance of ethics issues. The board, chaired by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, is scheduled to discuss Wednesday the $90 million, five-year contract with Maryland Traffic Relief Partners to ...

