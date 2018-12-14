Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Gaming commission recommends tax reductions for three casinos

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 14, 2018

Three casinos could get a reduction in the amount of taxes they pay to the state under a set of recommendations approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. Lawmakers will get the chance to review reductions approved Thursday by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for Hollywood Casino, Horseshoe and Maryland Live. The changes, if they ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo