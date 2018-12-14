Joseph Baker

Chief Administrative Officer/Director of Advancement

Calvert Hall College High School

Joseph Baker has dedicated his professional life to Calvert Hall College High School.

Baker is a 1976 graduate of the school and returned there to teach mathematics in 1980 after earning a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Maryland. In 2001 he was named assistant principal for academic affairs, and in 2014 he moved to his current positions.

“Calvert Hall is a special place because of the people who work and study here,” Baker said. “In the Christian Brothers, who lead Calvert Hall, and our faculty and staff, there is an incredible commitment to our mission of preparing young men to be successful in college and leaders in the community. Our students have diverse talents, great spirit, and tremendous heart.”

Baker said the key to his success has been taking time to know students, teachers and parents on an individual basis. “There is more to teaching and learning than the subject matter,” he said. “In class, I strive to speak with each student every day.”

Baker’s advice to students touches on similar themes. “I tell students that they can learn from every personal interaction every day,” he said. “Pay attention, ask questions, listen.”

Jeff Nattans, a 1985 Calvert Hall graduate and the head of mergers and acquisitions and business development at Legg Mason Inc., said Baker has made a big impact on his life.

“Joe is a selfless leader with the special ability to motivate and inspire others,” said Nattans, a member of the school’s board of trustees and the parent of a son who attends the school. “He is very well-liked and respected, and one of the iconic teachers and leaders at the school. His legacy is that he has taught, motivated, and inspired thousands of students to be men of intellect, faith, and integrity.”

What is the best piece of advice you ever received and from whom? From my former teacher, mentor and colleague John Thaler, Calvert Hall mathematics instructor for 46 years: “Teach the students first and the subject second.”

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Icon Honors awards