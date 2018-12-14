Quantcast

Kellogg leads the charge to exploit arbitration victory

By: Bloomberg Josh Eidelson December 14, 2018

Former employees of Kellogg are suing the company. Their claims? They allege the cereal giant shouldn't have sued them earlier this year. And why did Kellogg go after its employees in the first place? Well, for suing the company, of course. This complicated conflict, slated for hearings before arbitrators in February, is emblematic of the new world ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo