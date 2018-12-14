3 judges, 8 attorneys vie for Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Gov. Larry Hogan is mulling over three trial judges and eight attorneys to fill a vacant at-large seat on Maryland’s second-highest court.

Four of the attorneys are also in the running to fill an empty seat on that Court of Special Appeals reserved for a lawyer or judge from Montgomery County.

The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission submitted the names to Hogan last month and the list of the finalists was made public Thursday. Hogan does not have to choose someone from the commission-submitted lists, but it has been gubernatorial practice for about the last 50 years.

Hogan has not said when he will make choose the successor to succeed Deborah S. Eyler, who stepped down Sept. 1 from her at-large seat on the 15-member Court of Special Appeals, and Patrick L. Woodward, who left the Montgomery County seat upon reaching the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 on Nov. 28.

Hogan’s nominees will go before the Senate for confirmation.

The three judges seeking the at-large seat are Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill of Baltimore City Circuit Court; Judith C. Ensor, of Baltimore County Circuit Court; and E. Gregory Wells, of Calvert County Circuit Court.

The eight attorneys are Assistant Maryland Attorney General Cathleen C. Brockmeyer; Gardner M. Duvall, of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP in Baltimore; Kurt James Fischer, of Venable LLP in Baltimore; Steven B. Gould, of Brown/Gould/Kiely in Bethesda; Assistant Montgomery County State’s Attorney Brian S. Kleinbord; J. Bradford McCullough, of Lerch, Early & Brewer Chtd. in Bethesda; Rachel T. McGuckian, of Miles & Stockbridge PC in Rockville; and Phillip R. Zuber, of Sasscer, Clagett and Bucher in Upper Marlboro.

Gould, Kleinbord, McGuckian and McCullough are also finalists for the Montgomery County seat.