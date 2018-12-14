Quantcast

Md. 22nd in preventing kids from tobacco use, study shows

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018

Maryland ranks 22nd nationwide in funding programs that prevent kids from using tobacco and help smokers quit, according to a report released Friday by leading public health groups. Maryland is spending $10.5 million this year on tobacco prevention and cessation programs, which is just 21.8 percent of the $48 million recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report challenges ...

