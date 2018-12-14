Norman R. Augustine

Retired Chairman and CEO

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Norman R. Augustine retired as chairman and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin in 1997, but he remains plugged into the business and education communities in Maryland.

Augustine, an aeronautical engineer who once served as undersecretary of the U.S. Army, has chaired the Economic Development and Business Climate Commission that was created by the General Assembly to find ways to make the state more welcoming to business.

When he was inducted into the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame in the spring, Augustine said Maryland still has a bad business reputation.

“Maryland has all the fundamentals to be the most attractive state in the nation for business and the creation of jobs,” he said. “Self-imposed actions evolving over the years have, however, precluded our approaching that position. Such actions have included high taxes, excessive regulations and a bureaucratic approach to business and its contribution to the well-being of the citizens of the state.”

Augustine also said improving education is a critical need across the state. “Our education from pre-K through 12th grade unfortunately is very average,” he said. “There is no better investment in the world than education.”

Augustine’s solution is to increase the pay of high-performing teachers and provide the opportunity for low-performing teachers to pursue other careers. “To those who question how one can tell whether a teacher is ‘high-performing,’ I suggest asking the students or their parents. They know.”

Augustine said bringing together 17 major companies or parts of companies to form Lockheed Martin in the 1990s was his most significant professional accomplishment. He offers this definition of success: “It is to be happy in life and to leave the world a little better than you found it. Many personal attributes can lead to such success, but high on my list would be integrity, judgment, motivation, courage, and selflessness. Also, it is good to be as lucky as you can.”

What is the one decision you made in life that had the biggest impact on your career? To attend college (and work hard while there!)

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Icon Honors awards