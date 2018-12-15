Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Affordable housing advocates rejoice; PG police face lawsuit from their own

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2018

Advocates for affordable housing in Baltimore got a welcome site this week while the Prince George’s County Police Department is facing a lawsuit --- from some of their own. Activists agitated for years to secure a dedicated revenue source for Baltimore’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and those efforts paid off Wednesday in the form of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo