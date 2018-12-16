Quantcast

The end of an era

By: Dorie Fain December 16, 2018

Today, I learned that my father’s best friend, Don Shein, died after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years. His wife of 52 years, Ruth, survives him. She was my mother’s best friend. We all lived in Providence, Rhode Island where these men, friends of 70 years, met in elementary school. The wives ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo