Quantcast

A huge boost sought for Md. schools funding — but how to pay for it?

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 16, 2018

Maryland's public education system is on the verge of major policy changes, but how to pay for those recommendations could elude lawmakers, many of whom ran for election promising to increase school funding. For many watching and participating in the discussion, there is concern that the 25-member commission named for its chairman, William "Brit" Kirwan, the chancellor ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo