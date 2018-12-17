Quantcast

A thaw for summer associates

In general, an improving Md. market for younger attorneys, experts say

By: Special to The Daily Record By Christine Hansen December 17, 2018

Like many industries across the country, the legal industry was hit hard during the recession, resulting in a major hiring lag and a drop in summer associate programs. But, for the first time in almost a decade, law firms across Maryland are advertising for jobs, first-year associate salaries have been raised and summer associate programs ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo