Amy Gantz-Cheatham | The Y in Central Md.

Amy Gantz-Cheatham was named executive director of the Orokawa Y in Towson by The Y in Central Maryland.

Gantz-Cheatham is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of one of the largest Y family centers in Central Maryland with a significant focus on volunteer management, fiscal management, financial development, member and program administration, community relations and more.

Gantz-Cheatham brings more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience to her role at the Y. She spent the last nine years as chief operating officer at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Greater Washington, where she oversaw $9 million of program revenue. Prior to the JCC of Greater Washington, she spent five years as risk manager for JCCs across North Carolina and several years of her early career in positions at Ys across New York, New Jersey and California.