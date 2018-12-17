Quantcast

ANTONIO BARNETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Self-defense and involuntary manslaughter The appellant, Antonio Barnett, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County by a jury, presided over by Judge Robin D. Gill Bright, of involuntary manslaughter, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, and the possession ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo