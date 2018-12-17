ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General of Maryland

ASSISTANT COUNSEL

FOR THE

MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION

The Attorney General of Maryland is inviting law firms and attorneys experienced in the defense of tort liability to submit proposals outlining in detail their ability to serve as Assistant Counsel to the Maryland Transit Administration (“MTA”) of the Maryland Department of Transportation (“Department”). Successful offeror(s) will provide legal representation in actions filed against MTA arising from its bus, rail, and premises operations. Particular needs and requirements of the invitation are contained in two Requests for Proposals (“RFP-Part A and RFP-Part B”), which may be obtained from the Procurement Officer:

Julie T. Sweeney

Deputy Counsel to the

Maryland Transit Administration

Office of the Attorney General

6 Saint Paul Street, 12th Floor

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

410-767-3844

The RFP’s may also be downloaded from the Office of the Attorney General Internet site: www.oag.state.md.us . Please confirm by email ( jsweeney@mta.maryland.gov ) or fax (410-333-2584) to the Procurement Officer that you have downloaded the RFP. This will enable you to be notified of any changes.

The closing date for receipt of proposals is 4:00 p.m., January 22, 2019. There will be no pre-proposal conference. Proposals must be delivered to the Office of the Attorney General at MTA as set forth in the RFP in hard copy only. Electronic submission of proposals will not be accepted.

Minority Business Enterprises are

encouraged to respond to this solicitation notice.

