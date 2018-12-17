Quantcast

DERRICK LAMONT BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Waiver of counsel -- Knowing and intelligent In 2006, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted Derrick Lamont Brown, appellant, of attempted first-degree murder. The court sentenced him to a term of life in prison. This Court affirmed the conviction in an unreported opinion, Brown v. State, No. 2629, Sept. ...

