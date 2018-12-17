Quantcast

Hogan taps Schulz to replace Gill at Commerce

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 17, 2018

Maryland Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation Secretary Kelly Schulz will take over as the new head of the state Department of Commerce. The appointment, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan Monday afternoon, is the first change in cabinet leadership for the Republican who is entering his second term. Schulz, a Republican and former delegate from Frederick County, ...

