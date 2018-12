Ex-judges urge ICE to put a freeze on courthouse arrests

— Former judges urge immigration agents to stop courthouse arrests.

— There is precedent for a president’s arrest.

— Sexual-assault victims sue Texas county, alleging law-enforcement authorities fail to investigate their claims.

— Long Island law firm gives toys to more than 200 needy families, as it has for the past five years.