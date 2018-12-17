Michelle Fullmer | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Quantcast

fullmer-michelle-berkshire-hathaway-realtyMichelle Fullmer has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor.

With 12 years of sales experience, Michelle is a seasoned veteran looking to continue her career growth with Homesale. Her extensive knowledge and love of helping people will be a great asset to all of her clients. She is passionate about her community and contributes by volunteering at women’s shelters, her children’s schools and other non-profit organizations.

Michelle will focus on residential sales in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

