MONTRELL WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Terry stop Montrell Washington, appellant, was tried before a judge in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on charges of possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Prior to trial, he filed a motion to suppress, which was ...

