Royal Farms debuts new mobile app

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2018

Regional convenience store chain Royal Farms released a new version of its mobile application for iOS and Android Monday to serve customers at all of their more than 200 locations. The free app, developed by Mindgrub, includes tracking rewards points toward free items, accessing personalized promotional offers, and geo-locating Royal Farms locations based on customer preferences (gas, electric ...

