Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Anti-fracking lawmakers oppose gas pipeline agreement

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 18, 2018

Two state legislators who led the fight to ban fracking in Maryland say they oppose a plan to allow construction of a pipeline under the Western Maryland Rail/Trail. The agreement with Columbia Gas Transmission would allow for the construction of the pipeline 100 feet underground using a 50-foot wide easement. The contract, which would require the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo