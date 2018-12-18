Quantcast

December 18, 2018

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY
The Office of the State’s Attorney has an ASA position in the Circuit Court of MD for Worcester County.
Prepare and litigate cases and a variety of legal matters. Admitted to practice in MD with 0-3 years experience.  Submit resume and County app. (www.co.worcester.md.us) to Dept. of HR, Worcester County Govt. Ctr. 1 W. Market St., Rm. 1301, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Email:
ahankins@co.worcester.md.us
Phone 410-632-0090
EOE/AA

