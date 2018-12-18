ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Office of the State’s Attorney has an ASA position in the Circuit Court of MD for Worcester County.

Prepare and litigate cases and a variety of legal matters. Admitted to practice in MD with 0-3 years experience. Submit resume and County app. ( www.co.worcester.md.us ) to Dept. of HR, Worcester County Govt. Ctr. 1 W. Market St., Rm. 1301, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Email:

Phone 410-632-0090

EOE/AA

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.