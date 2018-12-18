Quantcast

Capital Bancorp joins Russell 2000 Index

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2018

Rockville-based Capital Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association and the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland, announced the company has been added to the Russell 2000 index as a part of their quarterly initial public offering additions. Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for ...

