CJ Santos | Nemphos Braue

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2018

santos-carlors-nemphos-braueCarlos “CJ” Santos, an associate on the corporate team at boutique law firm Nemphos Braue LLC, was  selected by Super Lawyers magazine to its 2019 Maryland Rising Star list.

Santos focuses on representing emerging and mature private companies. He represents clients in private company mergers and acquisitions (both buy and sale side), private equity transactions, and debt-financing. Santos also handles a variety of matters relating to corporate governance, general corporate issues, and business law.

