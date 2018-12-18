Quantcast

Maryland Court of Appeals suspends DC attorney for 60 days

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 18, 2018

The Court of Appeals suspended a Washington attorney for 60 days, stemming from her handling of a family law case and failing to safeguard client money. The attorney can be reinstated after proving that she has completed a course for solo practitioners with a focus on maintaining an attorney trust account, the court said in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo