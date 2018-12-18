FEATURED MOVER | Laura Miller, Md. Proton Treatment Center

Laura Miller has been named chief administrative officer with the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, the first center in the region to use proton therapy to treat cancer.

Miller will be responsible for investor relations, regulatory affairs and marketing. With more than 30 years of professional business administration and finance experience, Miller has focused her career on developing business strategies that provide a firm foundation to companies on a growth trajectory. Miller will work closely with MPTC CEO Leigh T. Howe to prepare the center for continued growth.

Miller’s career has been closely tied to the health care industry since 1997. As a vice president in M&T Bank’s health care banking group, she played an integral role breaking into the Pennsylvania health care market. Miller’s roles at M&T ranged from commercial finance to portfolio management for assets totaling close to $2 billion.

From 2010 to 2015, Miller served as vice president of operations for Windsor Healthcare Equities, a Baltimore-based private equity investment company, developing operational standards and investor reports as the company holdings grew to $500 million. She was also vice president and portfolio manager for Capital Funding Group, headquartered in Baltimore, where she led the implementation of a portfolio management strategy that supported a fast-growing book of assets that grew to more than $700 million in loans to senior living providers.

Most recently, Miller began GPS Life Transition Partners, a firm uniquely capable of guiding older adults and their families to the senior market resources that help them age well.

Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts from Franklin and Marshall College. She is a resident of York County, Pennsylvania where she is a member of the American Business Women Association and serves on the board of directors for Love INC of Lancaster County.

ABOUT LAURA MILLER

Resides in:

York County, Pennsylvania

Education:

Bachelor of Arts degree from Franklin and Marshall College

What led to you creating GPS Life Transition Partners?

I have a passion for helping older adults and believe that the being proactive about how they would like to live and the resources they need to support that goes a long way in enhancing their lives. But many people aren’t proactive because they don’t know where to begin. I created the company to provide guidance, planning and solutions to older adults and their families; helping them understand and find the resources they need to live well and empowering them to make the decisions that are right for them.

If you had not chosen health care industry as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

A tour guide for a historic landmark like the Battlefields of Gettysburg. I really enjoy learning about history and the people that have lived through it. Their stories inspire me and I like sharing what I learn with others who are interested.

Favorite vacation:

I’ve had the opportunity to travel the country with my husband over the past few years. My favorite place is wherever I am. I’ve discovered that every town has something to see, do, and teach. My favorite thing is to discover and explore new places.

When I want to relax, I … :

Lose myself in music

Favorite book:

“No Ordinary Time,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Favorite quotation:

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” ~ Theodore Roosevelt